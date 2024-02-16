TV & Film
Thank God for Marvel movies: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is extending his appreciation for the Marvel movies. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Oscar-nominated director expressed his admiration for the superhero films produced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During the interview, Christopher Nolan discussed the casting of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, describing it as a moment that would go down in history. He stated, "No, the truth is, I think Jon Favreau casting Robert as Tony Stark is one of the most significant and consequential casting decisions in Hollywood history… It wound up defining our industry. Coming out of COVID, you say, 'Thank God for Marvel movies.' And it's one of those where, in retrospect, everybody thinks it was obvious. But he took an enormous risk casting you in that role."

The remarkable box office performance of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reaffirms the sentiments expressed by the director. Led by Tom Holland, the superhero film, which featured the convergence of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, approached the $2 billion mark in global box office revenue. Christopher Nolan himself is familiar with the superhero genre, having directed the critically and commercially successful Batman trilogy with Christian Bale in the past under DC Comics.

This anticipation propels viewers and devoted fans of the MCU into their next phase, eager to discover what lies ahead. The highly awaited Deadpool and Wolverine films, featuring the return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to their mutant roles, are on the horizon. Although only the initial trailer was unveiled during Super Bowl LVIII, the film has already made a significant impact on the MCU. The "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer has set a new record as the most viewed movie trailer within 24 hours, accumulating 365 million views on its first day of release.

