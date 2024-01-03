Jack Black joins ‘Minecraft’ movie ensemble cast

Actor Jack Black, renowned for his notable roles in comedic and family-oriented films, is set to join the star-studded cast of the live-action adaptation of "Minecraft", a popular video game series produced by Warner Bros. Following his appearance in "The Super Mario Bros Movie", Black's involvement in another high-profile video game adaptation has generated substantial buzz within the entertainment industry.

Although specific details regarding Black's character in the "Minecraft" movie remain undisclosed, the actor teased his involvement in the project on social media. The production, set to commence soon in New Zealand, is expected to see Black alongside actors Jason Momoa and Matt Berry.

The "Minecraft" film adaptation, directed by Jared Hess, is anticipated to follow the story of the Ender Dragon and a young girl leading a group of adventurers on a mission to save the Overworld from destruction. Based on the immensely popular game series developed by Mojang, "Minecraft" allows players to construct three-dimensional worlds while engaging in combat and crafting activities.

With an ensemble cast taking shape, including Jason Momoa, Matt Berry, Emma Meyers, and Danielle Brooks, the project is a collaboration amongst Legendary, Vertigo, and Mojang, with notable producers such as Roy Lee, Mary Parent, Jon Berg, and Mojang's Lydia Winters and Vu Bui, along with the late Jill Messick.

Jack Black, known for his versatile performances spanning comedic hits like "School of Rock" and "Jumanji", has recently showcased his talent in video game adaptations. His role as the dragon Bowser in "The Super Mario Bros Movie", featuring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, gained attention for his performance and an original song, "Peaches", which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.