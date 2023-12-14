‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Jack Black's Po vs Viola Davis' Chameleon faceoff

The highly-anticipated trailer for "Kung Fu Panda 4" has recently been released, marking the return of Jack Black as the beloved Po. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning Viola Davis joins the cast, lending her voice to the menacing character of the shape-shifting Chameleon.

This thrilling sneak peek promises an action-packed spectacle as "Kung Fu Panda 4" introduces a formidable new villain in the form of the Chameleon, set to challenge the iconic Dragon Warrior, Po.

Directed by Mike Mitchell and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, the film showcases Po's quest to attain spiritual leadership in the Valley of Peace while grappling with the arrival of a new adversary.

The trailer opens with Master Shifu's declaration of Po's journey toward becoming the Spiritual Leader. However, Po's quest for inner peace hilariously intertwines with his thoughts about dinner, showcasing his struggle to maintain focus. As the Chameleon emerges, vowing to assimilate the Kung Fu skills of notorious villains for ultimate power, Po must gather a team of skilled individuals, described as the 'best crooks and criminals,' to counter this impending threat.

Joining the star-studded cast alongside Jack Black and Viola Davis is Awkwafina, portraying the character Zhen, an ally of Po. Additionally, Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan takes on the role of Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

The movie, initially announced by DreamWorks in early 2022, is now confirmed to be hitting theatres soon. The voice cast boasts renowned names like Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane, reprising their roles as the beloved characters from the "Kung Fu Panda" universe.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" promises to deliver an exciting and action-filled storyline, capturing the essence of adventure and martial arts, as Po faces his toughest challenge yet in a battle against the Chameleon.