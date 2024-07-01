TV & Film
Chris Pratt open to joining DC Universe if 'it made sense'

Chris Pratt open to joining DC Universe if 'it made sense'
Days after visiting his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and new DC Universe (DCU) co-head James Gunn on the set of the upcoming "Superman" movie, actor Chris Pratt has expressed interest in joining the DC franchise under certain conditions.

Pratt, best known for his portrayal of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, indicated that while he is open to the idea, the opportunity must align with his schedule and make sense for him.

When asked by TMZ if he would consider joining the DC Universe, now overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran, Pratt responded enthusiastically, "Yes, of course."

He elaborated, "If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully, there's a chance that I can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it's right and the fans would love it, I'd be more than happy to do it."

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old actor visited the set of Gunn's "Superman", and the filmmaker shared a picture of their visit on social media, captioning it, "Always nice to have friends visiting the set."

Pratt also hinted at the possibility of making the transition between franchises, saying, "There's always a chance."

When asked which character he might be interested in playing within the DC Universe, Pratt deferred, stating, "I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

"Superman", starring David Corenswet in the title role alongside Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, and Nathan Fillion, is scheduled for release in July 2025.

