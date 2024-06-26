‘Prison Break’ stars to reunite in new series

Actors Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller are confirmed to lead the cast of "Snatchback", a series being developed by Universal Television. Scott Rosenbaum is the writer and executive producer, with Purcell, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Dannah Axelrod Summers from HopeTown Entertainment also serving as executive producers.

The official summary for "Snatchback" states, "Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet."

Purcell and Miller starred as brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield in Fox's "Prison Break" for four seasons from 2006 to 2009, followed by the TV movie "The Final Break" which wrapped up the series before its revival in 2017 with Season 5. They also appeared together in the CW Arrowverse series "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow", where Miller portrayed Leonard Snart, also known as Captain Cold, and Purcell portrayed Mick Rory, also known as Heat Wave.

Apart from "Prison Break" and his roles in the Arrowverse, UTA represented Purcell has appeared in "Blade: Trinity", "Killer Elite", "Blood Red Sky" and "Straw Dogs". His upcoming project is leading the Paramount and Republic Pictures film "Cassino In Ischia".

On the other hand, Miller's acting credits include roles in "Law & Order: SVU", "The Loft", "The Human Stain", and "Madam Secretary". Additionally, he is a screenwriter and penned the thriller "Stoker", directed by Park Chan-wook. He is represented by Buchwald.

Rosenbaum is renowned for his role as writer and executive producer on "The Shield", which aired on FX for seven seasons from 2002 to 2008. His other notable credits include NBC's "Chuck", Fox's "Gang Related", ABC's "V", and USA's "Queen of the South", where he served as showrunner. He also created the pirate drama "Sandokan", currently in production in Italy. Rosenbaum is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Paul Hastings LLP.