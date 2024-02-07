Crew member dies after accident on ‘Wonder Man’ set

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

A member of the crew working on the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday following an accident on set, according to a statement from Marvel Studios.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the studio said in a statement to CNN.

The crew member, identified by the LA County Medical Examiner's office as 41-year-old Juan Carlos Osorio of Temple City, California, was reportedly a rigger who fell from rafters.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson officer Charles Miller confirmed officers responded to 4024 Radford in Studio City, California — the address for CBS Radford Studios — around 6:55am local time on Tuesday for a death investigation.

No foul play is suspected, and the death investigation is ongoing, Miller said.

"Wonder Man" was set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, an actor who had appeared in "Aquaman" and HBO's "Watchmen". Wonder Man is a lesser-known Marvel character first introduced in the '60s.

Although the show was set to stream on Disney+, no release date has been announced yet.
 

Related topic:
Wonder Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wonder Man release date
