Stan Lee’s 101st birthday, The Academy pays tribute

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of renowned comic book writer Stan Lee by showcasing a special video montage highlighting his cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The heartfelt tribute was shared by the organisation on Friday.

In an Instagram post, The Academy captioned the montage, "The one, the only...Stan the Man," paying homage to Lee's immense contribution to the world of comics and films.

The video tribute begins by featuring Stan Lee's cameo in Spider-Man 3, where his impactful line, "You know, I guess there is one person who can make a difference," resonates symbolically, not just for Peter Parker in the movie, but for Lee himself. His groundbreaking creations redefined the landscape of superhero comics.

Collaborating with Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee introduced iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow to audiences worldwide.

Although Lee retired from Marvel Comics in the 1990s, his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued. He made memorable cameo appearances in several acclaimed films such as "Iron Man 3", "Black Panther", "Thor: Ragnarok", and "Ant-Man", solidifying his status as a significant figure in the Marvel film legacy.

Recognised for his invaluable contributions to Marvel Comics, Lee held the distinguished title of Executive Producer in nearly every Marvel-based film produced.

The montage presented by The Academy encapsulates Lee's various cameo appearances throughout the years, culminating with his posthumous appearance in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

The world lost the legendary comics creator on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and resonate across generations.