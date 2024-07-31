Stars show solidarity with the red protest

In a striking display of solidarity, a huge number of Bangladeshi users have changed their profile pictures of social media to a solid field of red, protesting the deaths during the recent quota reform protests.

Many celebrities, including prominent filmmakers and actors, have joined the movement by changing their profile pictures to red.

On Tuesday (July 30), a large number of celebrities on social media, especially on Facebook, were also seen sporting red profile pictures to show solidarity.

The trend took hold following the announcement of a new programme by some coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination (SAD) Movement. They called on people to cover their faces with red pieces of cloth and upload their photos online as a rejection of the government's call for nationwide mourning today for those killed in the recent violence.

This symbolic gesture quickly gained momentum, with people from all walks of life embracing the call. Social media platforms, particularly Facebook, turned a vivid shade of red, reflecting widespread participation.

Notable personalities, including director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, producer Sara Afreen, lyricist Prince Mahmud, directors Kamar Ahmad Simon, Akram Khan, Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Khijir Hayat Khan, Redoan Rony, Ashfaque Nipun, Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, playwright Leesa Gazi, actors Azmeri Haque Badhan, Zakia Bari Mamo, Mustafa Monwar, Nirab, Bipasha Kabir, Sohel Rana, Shahnaaz Sumi, and Sunerah, musicians Zohad, Shafiq Tuhin, Sultan Rafsan Khan, Tashfee, Arafat Kazi, Ifaz Abrar Reza, prominently displayed their red profile pictures.

Bangladeshi music bands Arekta Rock Band, Kaaktaal, Karnival, Popeye (Bangladesh) also joined the campaign.