People will get broadband internet tonight: Palak

Mobile internet may come on next Sunday or Monday

Countrywide broadband internet will be reactivated tonight on a trial basis, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecom and ICT.

However, there will be no mobile internet for now, he said.

He made the comments at a press conference at the office of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission in Dhaka today.

"We will sit with AMTOB to analyse the situation," he said.

Mobile internet might be launched on next Sunday or Monday after the meeting with the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB), Palak said.

Earlier today, Md Emdadul Hoque, president of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), said around 40 percent of broadband connections across the country has been restored and most of the lines will be connected by today.

"We are working tirelessly to restore all connections. I hope majority of the people will get internet soon," Hoque said.

Broadband internet connections started restoring on a limited scale yesterday after 5 days of complete countrywide blackout amid the violence over quota reform protest.