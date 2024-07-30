In pictures: Monday’s protests and police action

Quota reform protesters yesterday staged demonstrations across the country, including in Dhaka and Chattogram cities, but law enforcers dispersed them at many places and detained at least 80.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Students from different universities and colleges held the demonstrations to protest the "detention of six coordinators of the quota reform protest by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and forcing them to issue a statement on ending protests".

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

In Chattogram's Jamal Khan area, police detained at least 10 protesters, fired stun grenades and teargas canisters.

Elsewhere in the port city, police were stopping people and checking their phones and bags.

In the capital's Dhanmondi-2, protesters were showing their student ID cards while being dragged off by law enforcers and piled into police vans.

Students were also seen running from law enforcers and seeking shelter at a nearby residential building.

