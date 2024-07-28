Mobile internet restored in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is once again connected to 4G internet, 10 days after mobile internet connectivity was restricted across the country.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT, earlier today said at a briefing that mobile internet was likely to be restored across the country around 3:00pm.

Our correspondents from various districts reported that they were able to use mobile data, but the speeds were slow.

Early on July 18, amid the escalation of violent clashes taking place across the country centring the quota reform movement, the government shut down mobile internet.

At the time, Palak said the decision was made "in light of the current crisis in the country and to stop the spread of fake news on social media."

The next day, amid escalating violence around 8:00pm in the evening, the Department of Disaster Management building was set on fire, adjacent to which is a data centre. While Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) officials said that the fire might cut 30-40 percent of the bandwidth supply, broadband internet connection for the entire country was disrupted within an hour.

Bangladesh stayed disconnected from both broadband and mobile internet between July 18 and July 23, when broadband internet was restored in stages.

However, mobile internet remained unavailable until today.

The State Minister for ICT has also announced that 5GB internet will be given for free to all users for three days after connection is restored.