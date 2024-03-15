Star Cineplex to screen 2 Christopher Nolan hits next month

In a pleasantly surprising move, Star Cineplex is all set to screen two previous blockbusters helmed by famed director Christopher Nolan the very next month. Star Cineplex's official website reveals that films "The Dark Knight" (2008) and "Interstellar" (2014) are scheduled to be screened starting April 19.

Christopher Nolan fans have taken to social media to express their delight at being able to revisit his films on the big screen, particularly after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

"The Dark Knight", the second installment of the three Batman movies directed by Nolan, achieved immense success at the box office – making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2008. Notably, it became the first superhero film to surpass the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office earnings.

On the other hand the epic science fiction film "Interstellar" earned over $681 million globally, becoming the tenth highest-grossing film of 2014. It received favourable reviews from critics and praise from astronomers for its accurate portrayal of scientific principles and astrophysics.

This step by Star Cineplex comes after Christopher Nolan's triumph at the Academy Awards, where he clinched his debut Best Director Oscar for "Oppenheimer", having previously been nominated for "Dunkirk" in 2018.