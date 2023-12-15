SRK’s 'Dunki' to have global premiere with 750 screenings

In the midst of a year filled with Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic brilliance, the Bollywood Baadshah is set to captivate audiences for the third time in a row this year with "Dunki", directed by the acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani.

Building on the anticipation generated by "Pathaan" and "Jawan", the excitement for "Dunki" has reached a fever pitch well before its official release.

Adding an extra layer of thrill to the global premiere, Shah Rukh Khan's fan club has meticulously planned special screenings on an international scale. The fan-driven initiative has arranged over 50 exclusive showings in more than 240 cities across India and an additional 50 cities around the world.

Photo: Collected

The Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club recently took to social media to make a grand announcement, declaring, "A special show of 'Dunki' has been organised by the Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club. It will be showcased in more than 240 cities in India and over 50 cities abroad. Altogether, over 750 shows will be screened worldwide in the span of a week."

Kazi Shahadat, the admin of SRK Bangladesh CFC, shared his optimistic outlook for the film's global release on December 21, stating, "We hope to celebrate the worldwide release day of 'Dunki' in Bangladesh as well. We are preparing for the first-day first show."

He further added, "If the film isn't released on the same day as its global release, we will organise a special show at Bashundhara Star Cineplex on the day it is released."

Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" is slated for a global release on December 21, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role of Hardy. The film unfolds the narrative of Hardy and his four friends embarking on a journey to London to pursue their dreams. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie stars Tapsi Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, amongst others, promising a star-studded cinematic experience.