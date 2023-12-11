SRK shares teaser of next song 'O Maahi', explains meaning of 'Dunki’

As Shah Rukh Khan gears up for the release of his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film "Dunki" this December. The actor unveiled a sneak peek of "Dunki" drop 5—an upcoming song titled "O Maahi" from the film—to his fans. In the same post, the actor provided insights into the meaning behind the title of the movie.

Previously, the actor shared the Dunki Drop 1 teaser, followed by Dunki Drop 2 "Lutt Putt Gaya," Dunki Drop 3 "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se," and the unveiling of Dunki Drop 4's trailer.

In the caption, Shah Rukh explained, "Everyone wonders, what does Dunki mean? Dunki signifies being separated from your loved ones. And when reunited, one wishes the moment could linger till the end of time. 'O Maahi O Maahi.' Embrace the love before the sun sets on the horizon today."

"Dunki" stands as Shah Rukh's third film of the year, following "Pathaan" and "Jawan." Helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani, the movie features pivotal roles played by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Dunki is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, it is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set to hit the big screens on December 21.