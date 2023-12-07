Shah Rukh Khan shares if his ‘Dunki’ look is influenced by son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan has been actively engaged in promotional activities for his upcoming highly anticipated film "Dunki". In a recent #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor discussed the meaning of "Dunki" and how he successfully portrayed both young and old looks in the film amongst many other questions.

In response to a fan's inquiry about the meaning of "Dunki", SRK explained, "Dunki is actually the Donkey Journey across borders without permits. In the Punjabi dialect, they pronounce it Dunki."

When asked by another fan if he speaks Punjabi in the film, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Not too many. I don't speak it too well, so I have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky; they are brilliant."

A fan drew a comparison between "Dunki" and SRK's recent blockbusters, "Jawan" and "Pathaan", asking what sets "Dunki" apart. SRK responded, stating, "Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat and some really lovely characters who actually will exist in your own family members, I am sure."

When questioned about successfully portraying both the youthful and mature appearances in "Dunki", the celebrity responded, "One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages…prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work."

In response to another fan inquiring whether SRK's "Dunki" appearance was inspired by his son AbRam or vice versa, SRK humorously replied, "My entire family is beautiful, ha ha. It's a dialogue from 'Yes Boss' that I love."

Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, featuring pivotal roles played by Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 21.