10 eventful incidents of 2023

The end of the year is approaching fast. In just a few days, a new year will begin. Like every passing year, various events have taken place in the world of showbiz throughout the outgoing year. Some of these events have been widely discussed and criticised on social media. Here are the top 10 most talked-about events in the personal lives and careers of celebrities in the world of showbiz.

Pori Moni and Sariful Razz's separation

Pori Moni and Sariful Razz suddenly ignited a spark and got married—a piece of news that everyone is familiar with. Their love story began primarily while shooting for the film "Gunin". After spending a considerable amount of time together, they decided to tie the knot. Following their marriage, they soon became parents to their only son, Shahim Muhammad Rajyo. Initially, their family life seemed to be going well. However, occasionally, they would make controversial headlines in the news. Their married life had various ups and downs. The final blow came through a divorce letter initiated by Pori Moni herself this year. This incident became one of the most talked-about events concerning love and marriage in the showbiz world this year.

Pori Moni and Sariful Islam Razz

Tania and Tutul's divorce after 23 years of marriage

Popular music artiste SI Tutul and actress Tania Ahmed had a quite well-functioning married life. They also have children in their family. For about 23 years, they maintained a happy married life. Despite the apparent happiness in their married lives, discord found its way into their relationship. Although they had been living separately for a few years, it was widely known that they were happily settled. Tania and Tutul have been residing in the United States for quite some time, though Tania occasionally visited Bangladesh and was engaged in acting as well.

Tutul, on the other hand, continued his musical pursuits. The news of their separation made headlines last year. However, according to a source, their separation occurred a year before the announcement broke, with the information coming to light in October of this year.

Tania Ahmed and SI Tutul

Actor Ferdous's nomination in national election

During the national parliamentary elections every five years, we often see several celebrities actively engaging in the race. While they may not be consistently involved in political or social activities throughout the year, they tend to focus on elections, participating in the race with enthusiasm. This year, nearly a dozen celebrities expressed their desire for political recognition. Their pursuit of political recognition has been subject to considerable criticism and discussion through social media.

However, in the final moments, only one celebrity (from the list of those seeking political recognition) has succeeded. This individual is actor Ferdous, who has been involved in the film industry for 25 years.

Ferdous

Apu Biswas and Bubly's conflict throughout the year

Apu Biswas and Shakib Khan's on-screen collaboration led to the blossoming of a real-life romance, eventually culminating in a secret marriage. Apu later gave birth to their child, Abram Khan Joy. However, after the actress later disclosed everything, the path between them seemed to take a different direction.

Similarly, news presenter turned actress Bubly, who began her career pairing with Shakib Khan, also found herself entangled in a similar situation as Apu. Shakib and Bubly's pair were featured in several movies together, offering multiple films as gifts to their audience. At one point, they secretly got married, and Bubly became the mother of Shakib's child, Shehzad Khan Bir. Currently, Apu Biswas and Bubly are not associated with Shakib Khan anymore.

Apu Biswas

Although the two actresses have not directly confronted each other, there seems to be an ongoing dispute on social media. Throughout the years, both have posted statuses and criticised each other, contributing to a sort of ongoing digital spat. Despite these occurrences, social media has not been able to diminish the intensity of criticism and controversy surrounding this matter.

Bubly

Tasnia Farin's marriage to her long-term beau

Popular actress Tasnia Farin tied the knot this year with her long-term beau. Her husband, Sheikh Rezwan, resides in the UK. Farin is a famous actress of the new generation who has also acted in Kolkata films. She has gained popularity for her roles in several television dramas. Under the direction of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, she received widespread acclaim for her performance in the web series "Ladies and Gentlemen." Later, she garnered further praise for her role in the web series "Karagar."

Tasnia Farin

Tanjin Tisha issue

Tanjin Tisha, a well-known actress, is familiar to the audience for her performances. She dedicates a significant amount of time to acting throughout the year. However, there have been rumours about her love life at various times. She has been linked multiple times with several artistes with whom she has collaborated. Most recently, she became the subject of discussions for her alleged romantic involvement with an actor.

Tanjin Tisha

This sparked various conversations and speculations, but Tisha decided to divert the attention away from such discussions. She made a statement that she would take strict actions against journalists who spread such rumours. This further brought journalists together, protesting and demanding an apology from the journalists. In the end, after apologising, Tanjin Tisha put an end to the incident.

Zayed Khan's Digbazi (cartwheel)

During a stage performance in the US, actor Zayed Khan forgot his steps and thus made a cartwheel (digbazi), instantly grabbing the audience's attention. This incident quickly spread on social media. Since then, the actor used this step in several more performances, which has garnered extensive criticism through social media. Recently, he also used the same trick during a helicopter ride outside Dhaka, which was a promotional campaign for Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's web film "Autobiography", which sparked another controversy.

As a result of these incidents, some people have started referring to him as "Digbazi Zayed Khan" on social media.

Zayed Khan

Singer Liza's marriage

Closeup One famed singer Liza has been rumored to be getting married for quite some time. Recently, the truth of these speculations has come to light. A few days ago, Liza confirmed the news of her marriage. Her husband is based in America, and his name is Sabuj Khandakar.

Sania Sultana Liza

The controversy of Razz, Sunerah and Tanjin Tisha

During the current year, a sudden viral video featuring Sariful Razz, Tanjin Tisha, and Sunerah Binte Kamal sparked various discussions and controversies. Subsequently, a divergence became apparent among the three celebrities. Each of them expressed different opinions and the emergence of this hidden video created tension. While it was a much-talked incident of the year in the entertainment industry, which many think led to Pori Moni and Razz's separation.

Sunerah Binte Kamal

Celebrity Cricket League controversy

In the celebrity cricket league, a tragic incident of violence occurred during the year. While everyone enjoyed the game in the celebrity community, this incident of violence has left everyone astonished. This has led to confrontations and disputes between both sides. An investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter. However, due to the violence in celebrity cricket, the image of the event has not remained the same as before.