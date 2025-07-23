‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ will bring Peter Parker back to his roots

Marvel Studios is heading back to basics with its next Spider-Man installment, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", bringing Tom Holland's Peter Parker back to the gritty streets of New York City to tackle local crime instead of multiverse chaos.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is set for release on July 31, 2026, and will also feature the return of Zendaya as MJ — and the surprise comeback of The Punisher.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the studio's shift away from large-scale cosmic threats to more grounded storytelling that stays true to Spider-Man's roots.

"Peter Parker will be going back to street-level heroism," Feige told US media, adding that fans can expect a more intimate and classic take on the friendly neighbourhood superhero.

In an interview with YouTube's Flip Your Wig, Holland expressed excitement, "We're leaning into old-school techniques — we're even shooting in real locations like Glasgow to recreate iconic street scenes. It'll feel like 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' all over again," he said.

The film will follow the aftermath of "No Way Home" (2021), where Peter sacrifices his personal relationships to restore reality. That film became the seventh-highest-grossing movie of all time, earning $1.95 billion globally.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is being produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and promises a fresh chapter filled with nostalgia, street grit, and emotional depth — reigniting excitement among longtime Spider-Man fans.