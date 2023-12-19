Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors post guilty assault verdict

Marvel Studios has decided to sever ties with actor Jonathan Majors, best known for portraying Kang the Conqueror, following a verdict of misdemeanour assault and harassment in a recent domestic violence case involving him. Once Majors was found guilty on these two counts on December 18, Marvel confirmed to Deadline that they would not continue working with the actor.

The actor played the role of the supervillain in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" released in 2023 and appeared in the first two seasons of "Loki". Majors was set to reprise the character in upcoming Marvel projects like "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" (2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027). However, Marvel has not yet disclosed any plans for a replacement for Majors' role.

The guilty verdict stems from allegations related to an incident with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. Prosecutors claimed that during a ride in a New York town car, Majors allegedly responded to a message from another woman, causing a dispute between him and Jabbari. It was alleged that he physically assaulted her by pulling her finger, twisting her arm, and hitting her face. The altercation reportedly continued as the couple exited the vehicle, with Majors allegedly forcing Jabbari back inside.

In March, the New York Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from an apartment, where they found a 30-year-old female—later identified as Jabbari—with minor injuries to her head and neck. Subsequently, Majors, 33, was taken into custody.

Following the verdict, Majors' lawyer continued to maintain his innocence. "Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in part in a statement to The Daily Beast. "Mr Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name," she added.