TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi passes away at 43

Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:16 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:08 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 12:16 PM
South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi passes away at 43
Photo: Collected

Beloved South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi, known for her memorable role in "Cheongdam-dong Scandal", has died at the age of 43. Her manager confirmed the heartbreaking news via her official Instagram yesterday, revealing that the actress passed away on June 20. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Born Song Soo-yeon on April 18, 1982, Lee began her acting journey in 2013 with the MBC historical drama "Hur Jun, The Original Story". She was actively working in the industry until recently, with her latest appearance being in tvN's "The Divorce Insurance" last May.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a touching tribute, her manager wrote, "A radiant, beautiful, kind-hearted sister became a star in the sky on June 20… Please pray for her peace." The message was shared on behalf of her grieving parents.

Apart from her acting career, Lee Seo-yi was academically accomplished, having studied Czech and Slovak at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and later pursuing graduate studies at Pusan National University. 

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 clocks 60.1 million views in three days
Read more

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 clocks 60.1 million views in three days

Her untimely demise has left fans and industry colleagues in deep mourning, with many remembering her as a warm and immensely talented soul.

Related topic:
Lee Seo-yiPassed away
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Economist Dr Mahabub passes away

9y ago

Ex-president Biswas passes away

7y ago

Grammy winning singer Natalie Cole has died

9y ago

Obituary: Passing of a litterateur

8y ago

Dwijen Sharma no more

7y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৭ মিনিট আগে