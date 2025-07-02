South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi passes away at 43

Beloved South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi, known for her memorable role in "Cheongdam-dong Scandal", has died at the age of 43. Her manager confirmed the heartbreaking news via her official Instagram yesterday, revealing that the actress passed away on June 20. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Born Song Soo-yeon on April 18, 1982, Lee began her acting journey in 2013 with the MBC historical drama "Hur Jun, The Original Story". She was actively working in the industry until recently, with her latest appearance being in tvN's "The Divorce Insurance" last May.

In a touching tribute, her manager wrote, "A radiant, beautiful, kind-hearted sister became a star in the sky on June 20… Please pray for her peace." The message was shared on behalf of her grieving parents.

Apart from her acting career, Lee Seo-yi was academically accomplished, having studied Czech and Slovak at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and later pursuing graduate studies at Pusan National University.

Her untimely demise has left fans and industry colleagues in deep mourning, with many remembering her as a warm and immensely talented soul.