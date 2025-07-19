Legendary lyricist Alan Bergman dies at 99

Music
Alan Bergman, the Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning songwriter, has died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 99. 

Best known for his decades-long collaboration with his wife Marilyn Bergman, the duo penned timeless classics like "The Way We Were", "The Windmills of Your Mind", and "In the Heat of the Night".

Over a six-decade career, the Bergmans earned three Academy Awards, multiple Grammys, and Emmys for film and TV work. 

They wrote for legends like Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles, and collaborated with top composers including Michel Legrand, Marvin Hamlisch, and John Williams.

Alan continued writing after Marilyn's death in 2022. A planned 100th birthday tribute in Santa Monica on September 11 will now serve as a tribute to the Bergmans' extraordinary contributions to music.. He is survived by daughter Julie and a granddaughter.

