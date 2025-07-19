Hamin Ahmed joins Palash Noor in new song ‘Khuji Tomay’

Singer Palash Noor has unveiled his new track "Khuji Tomay", which features vocals and guitar by Miles frontman Hamin Ahmed. The song's lyrics, composition, and music arrangement have been done entirely by Palash.

Drums for the track were played by Syed Ziaur Rahman Turjo. The song and its accompanying music video were launched on Thursday (July 17) at a press conference held at Yamaha Music Store in Tejgaon. The video was directed by Gazi Shubhro.

"Khuji Tomay" also marks the debut release of new music label Rootnote Productions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Palash Noor said, "Hamin Ahmed is a living legend of Bangladeshi band music, and Syed Ziaur Rahman Turjo is an exceptionally gifted talent. Working with them has been a tremendous blessing. I composed a song and shared it with two people I have always admired—and what followed was pure magic."

He further added, "This song is not just a melody; it is a bridge between two generations, a blend of the old and the new. It points toward the emergence of a new musical genre."

Imran Asif, director of Rootnote Productions, said, "As a regular music enthusiast, I heard the demo of the song three months ago and felt it deserved a proper production. I shared this thought with Palash, and from there, we approached Hamin bhai, and then Turjo bhai, asking them to add their unique flair to the track."

He added, "For the music video, our only choice was Shubhro bhai, and he kindly agreed. That's how today's release of the song and video came about. Hamin bhai's vocals and brilliant guitar solo have added a unique dimension to Palash's composition."