She was my favourite heroine since ‘Keyamot Theke Keyamot’: Ferdous

More often than not, Moushumi is the actress who has been referred to as the most beautiful film heroine. Her ascension to stardom began with "Keyamot Theke Keyamot", and she hasn't had to look back since. Her ability to win over the hearts of millions– as she proceeded to move forward in her career– earned Moushumi the coveted position of being a leading heroine.

Today marks the birthday of the actress, celebrated so fervently by her audiences. On account of this occasion, The Daily Star spoke to her friend and co-star Ferdous Ahmed, with whom she has done multiple projects over the years.

Ferdous said, "Moushumi holds such a dear place in my heart that I don't have words to describe it. We share a long history of friendship. She is, of course, known as one of the most beautiful heroines, and she is just that. She is also a rather lucky person because her very first film made her a household name. People are still fond of 'Keyamot Theke Keyamot'."

"Moushumi is my favourite heroine and friend. I have done most of my movies paired with either Moushumi or Shabnur. Between the two, however, Moushumi has done more projects with me. I believe our fans warmly embraced our on-screen partnership; hence, Moushumi and I delivered many hit films because of them. One of them is 'Khairun Sundari'," he added.

Stating that they maintain a strong friendship, the actor further revealed, "Moushumi directed three movies, and I played the role of the hero in all three. When I produced my first film, "Ek Cup Cha", Moushumi took up a role there. We have a good understanding. Apart from that, we respectively maintain a good relationship with our families."

Ferdous then shared a fascinating story, saying, "We didn't only share the upsides in our careers; we have also had to deal with the downsides. Moushumi has her pride; let me tell a story about it."

"Quite a while ago, when I was shooting under the direction of Moushumi in Hotapara, we were supposed to show up on set at 11 am. I was two hours late, though, because I had a packed schedule filled with shootings of multiple films. I was very busy at that time. On the way there, I shot some scenes from another movie in Ashulia. Facebook didn't exist then, but somehow, the news reached Moushumi. When I got to the set, she wouldn't speak to me, and I was bewildered. Later, Omar Sani bhai told me that she was aware of me filming for another film at the time I was supposed to be on set. I then tried to reassure her."

"Moushumi then said that if I had at least informed her about arriving two hours late, then she would have arrived at the same time, too. She eventually let go of her pride, and we began filming," Ferdous recalled.

Terming her as a talented director, Ferdous mentioned, "Moushumi is very serious as an actress, and she has a lot of love for movies. She has come so far today because she works with honesty and love."

"I dreamt of becoming a hero since watching 'Keyamot Theke Keyamot', and she has also become my favourite since then. I am grateful for all the opportunities of working alongside her. I really can't deny that she's a lucky heroine," the actor said.

Wishing many happy returns of the day to Moushumi, the actor added, "Our friendship never faltered despite the length of our careers; it is still intact, and it will last throughout our lives. I always wish for the best for Moushumi and her family."