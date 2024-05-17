Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson endorse Kevin Spacey’s return to Hollywood

Hollywood celebrities, including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson amongst others, are advocating for Kevin Spacey's return to the entertainment industry, despite the allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 2017 that prompted his withdrawal from Hollywood. The recently aired two-part documentary, "Spacey Unmasked", now available on Max, sheds light on these allegations with previously unheard testimonies, including one claiming that the 64-year-old Oscar-winning actor allegedly groped a fellow "House of Cards" actor on set.

According to The Telegraph, Stone, Neeson, along with Stephen Fry and F Murray Abraham, expressed their support for Spacey's return. Although Abraham himself was also entangled in allegations of sexual misconduct during the filming of the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest". The controversy purportedly led to his termination from the project.

Stone shared in an interview with The Telegraph that, "Kevin's return to the grind is highly anticipated. A true legend – his presence in the industry boosts the environment by a hundredfold." She further added, "Spacey's generosity knows no bounds, and aspiring actors are drawn to his presence and desire to spend more time with him."

Stone also expressed her dismay at the unjust accusations and bemoaned the tendency of some individuals to use him as a scapegoat and manipulate situations to serve their hidden agendas, only to cast blame upon Spacey when their schemes fall short during negotiations.

Neeson expressed deep sadness upon hearing the accusations against Spacey, yet he also affirmed Spacey's character. He described the actor as sensitive, articulate, and non-judgmental, with a great sense of humor. Additionally, Neeson praised Spacey's creative prowess both in theatre and on screen believing that the industry values and greatly misses his presence.

Abraham stood firmly in Spacey's support, stating without reservation, "I endorse him completely. Who are these individuals who assail a man who has openly acknowledged his accountability for certain actions, unlike many others? He is an upstanding individual, and I stand in solidarity with him. Let those who are impeccable be the first to criticise."

Stephen Fry unleashed a scathing critique aimed directly at the documentary titled "Spacey Unmasked". In the statement, he questioned equating Kevin Spacey with an individual like Harvey Weinstein. In a crescendo of indignation, he asked, "To continue to harass and hound him, to devote a whole documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes… How can that be considered proportionate and justified?"

In an interview with esteemed journalist Dan Wootton, Kevin Spacey expressed his profound disappointment at the industry's cold shoulder and refusal to extend a hand of reconciliation. "It's disheartening to find myself locked out, with no roadmap or opportunity for reintegration. Hollywood seems content to cast me aside. It's no more than a life sentence to me," the actor added.

It all dates back to the #MeToo movement in 2017 when claims of Kevin Spacey's alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault were initially brought to light. Since then, several legal cases have been brought against the two-time Oscar winner.

In 2022, a New York jury reached a verdict stating that Kevin Spacey did not sexually assault actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of such misconduct in the early 1980s when he was 14 years old. The following year, a court in the United Kingdom acquitted Spacey of nine counts of sexual assault involving four accusers. Additionally, various other charges and legal actions against him have been dismissed. Throughout these proceedings, Spacey has consistently denied all allegations against him.

Furthermore, the documentary on Spacey sheds new light on allegations that he made an "aggressive sexual move" on a high school classmate. Another claim paints a bizarre picture of Spacey's behaviour in a cinema, where he allegedly engaged in "unsettling actions" next to an actor during the opening scenes of "Saving Private Ryan".