‘Baby Reindeer’s’ real-life Martha sues Netflix, Richard Gadd for defamation

The Netflix series "Baby Reindeer", based on Fiona Harvey's character, has gained worldwide popularity since its release. However, the real-life Fiona was obligated to come into the spotlight following public criticism to express her account of events.

Fiona has adamantly rejected Gadd's portrayal in multiple scenes, labeling the series as a defamatory and misogynistic work of fiction.

The purported stalker is now set to take legal action against Netflix and the series director Richard Gadd.

In the show, an older woman named Martha, played by Jessica Gunning, stalks a comedian who is also the director and lead actor in the series, portraying himself as Donny. Although Gadd cleared the air by mentioning that the fictional character is not akin to the real-life one.

Since the show received widespread recognition, the curiosity to learn more about the real-life Martha has become genuine. Amidst the online buzz, Gadd made an announcement on his Instagram story urging fans not to shoot in the dark.

As fans were snooping around in search of the truth, 58-year-old Fiona felt the need to take a stand for herself, as she said in an interview with Piers Morgan that was uploaded to YouTube.

The Netflix series has turned Fiona's life upside down, depicting it as 'obscene' and 'horrifying.'

"'Baby Reindeer', as an intruder, "has engulfed my life to an extent that I now find it obscene, horrifying, and misogynistic". Harvey also said, "I am even receiving death threats online and from calls as well". She continued, "The things happening around me have been very dreadful; I neither believe in it nor am I accustomed to this kind of drama".

Nobody from the production team, be it Netflix or Gadd, thought it was necessary to get in touch with Harvey regarding the show, she added.

"Baby Reindeer" was an adaptation of Gadd's one-man show that explores the themes of obsession and delusion. Additionally, Fiona refuted a handful of scenes, claiming they were misleading. These scenes included Martha's stalking behavior, jeering at Gadd's comedy show, and an assault on Gadd's girlfriend.

Fiona responded by saying, "That's totally fallacious. It's extremely defamatory and damaging to my career, and I wanted to clear that up on this show. I'm not a stalker, I've never been to jail, and all this talk is just complete nonsense".

"As depicted in the series, Fiona denied the scene depicting Martha's interactions with Donny. She clarified that not a single text was sent to him via Facebook. She contacted him only through emails, tweets, and once by sending him a letter."

When Piers Morgan inquired, "Did you send him 41,000 emails and 350 voicemails?" she emphatically said no, stating that she had only sent a handful of emails and never sent texts or Facebook messages.