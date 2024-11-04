TV & Film
Shakib Khan’s ‘Dorod’ to premiere in 20 countries
Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated film "Dorod", starring Bangladesh's superstar Shakib Khan and directed by Anonno Mamun, is gearing up for a simultaneous release in 20 countries on November 15. 

Action Cut Entertainment is managing the film's worldwide distribution, ensuring "Dorod" reaches audiences beyond Bangladesh, including in the United States, Canada, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Portugal, Italy, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.

According to director Anonno Mamun, "Dorod" is a romantic psychological thriller that casts Shakib Khan in a refreshing new role. The film is unique as the first pan-India production of its genre, with a runtime of 149 minutes. It is set to debut simultaneously around the globe, introducing audiences to a gripping narrative.

The plot centres on a series of murders involving high-profile figures in Varanasi, India, with suspicion falling on the character Dulu Mia, played by Shakib. As the story unfolds, it weaves a complex web of emotions and romance, creating an intense thriller experience.

US music legend Quincy Jones passes away at 91

Shakib Khan stars alongside Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, supported by a cast including Payel Sarkar, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, Rajesh Sharma, Safa Marwa, and Imtu Ratish. 

The soundtrack features vocals by popular artistes Balam, Konal, Nobel, and Imran, with lyrics penned by Asif Iqbal, Shomeshwar Oli, and Jalal Chowdhury. Music composition and direction are by Mahmud Arafat Syed. 

Additionally, the film includes three Hindi songs, performed by Nakash Aziz, Raj Barman, and Mohammad Irfan, adding a multicultural musical touch to the production.

