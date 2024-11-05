US music legend Quincy Jones passes away at 91

Quincy Jones, the impresario who dominated American music for decades and shaped the careers of stars including Michael Jackson, has died. He was 91 years old.

He was surrounded by family at his home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Bel Air at the time of his death on Sunday, his publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement, without specifying a cause.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family said, according to the statement.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

From Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, jazz to hip-hop, Jones tracked the ever-fluctuating pulse of pop over his seven-decade-plus career -- most often manipulating the beat himself.

A jazz musician, composer and tastemaker, Jones's studio chops and arranging prowess made him a star in his own right -- his music soundtracked the 20th century, and his scores, soundtracks and hits still reverberate today.

But his mark on the business side was indelible as well: Jones became the first Black executive of a major record company, and developed infrastructure within the industry to pave new pathways for Black artists.

"Today, we remember a true giant -- a cultural icon whose transformative influence will live on," posted Reverend Al Sharpton in tribute.