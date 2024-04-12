Shah Rukh Khan makes customary Eid appearance for fans

Before the break of dawn, throngs of Shah Rukh Khan fans gathered in anticipation, akin to pilgrims awaiting a sacred moment. Once again, the Bollywood luminary lived up to expectations, appearing on the balcony of his home 'Mannat' on the auspicious occasion of Eid yesterday, to extend greetings to his fans, as he does unfailingly each year.

The singular yearning remains: to catch a glimpse of their beloved star, even if just for a moment. Like clockwork, devotees of King Khan congregated outside his residence, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. As far as the eye could see, a sea of heads and echoing cries for their cherished star filled the air. They had patiently waited since morning, braving the relentless sun and sweltering heat. Even the authorities endured sporadic baton blows amidst the crowd's fervour. Yet, King Khan did not falter in meeting their expectations.

Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/qy649HJqNw— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 11, 2024

Towards the end of Eid, Shah Rukh made his appearance, accompanied by his son, AbRam. Clad in a white pajama-panjabi attire, both father and son graced the balcony of Mannat, extending warm Eid greetings to the numerous fans. Shah Rukh delighted the crowd by blowing flying kisses, igniting excitement among his devoted followers.

Shah Rukh further shared a video on Instagram and X capturing the scene outside Mannat, where hundreds of people gathered, cheering for the actor. In the caption, he expressed, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness, and prosperity."

The actor's last appearance was in "Dunki", featuring a star-studded cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. While the film received a mixed reception from both audiences and critics, it proved to be a commercial success.