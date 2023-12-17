AbRam Khan aces school performance with SRK’s iconic pose

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose with his arms stretched out has been mesmerising audiences for decades. Now, his youngest son, AbRam Khan's recreation of the iconic pose during a school performance is going viral on the Internet, receiving fervent adulation from SRK fans.

In the video featuring AbRam's performance, he appeared on the stage in a Medieval-inspired ensemble to act in the annual day programme of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He delivered lines from a skit, leaving the audience in awe as he struck the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose, accompanied by the timeless tune of "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge".

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, proud parents, radiated joy in the audience's section as they watched AbRam's performance. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants, while Gauri sported an ethnic look with a sari and bindi.

Suhana Khan, AbRam's elder sister and a leading star of Zoya Akhtar's Netflix teenage musical "The Archies" was seen recording the event on her phone.

Along with Khans, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, were also present at the event to support Aaradhya Bachchan, who participated in a musical play during the event.

Aaradhya Bachchan is also receiving mass approval online for her performance and striking physical and facial similarities with her mother Aishwarya.