‘Shaaticup’ actors uncover bags of cash and cryptic cup Rajshahi

In the stillness of a late Rajshahi night, two young men stumbled upon an unexpected mystery. It was after 3am. when Akash Bin Osama and Arman, two actors from the popular web series "Shaaticup", were strolling through a quiet alley. Their attention was drawn to an abandoned bag lying near a house. Curiosity got the better of them, and Akash kicked the bag, expecting it to be empty. However, it wasn't long before they discovered bundles of cash and an odd, mysterious cup inside.

The discovery left them shocked and unsure of their next steps. Soon after, they contacted "Shaaticup" director Mohammad Touqir Islam to inform him of the find. The incident, involving three cast members, quickly spread throughout Rajshahi, causing quite a stir.

Akash and Arman had been walking home from their late-night traffic duties at Bhadra intersection in Rajshahi City when they noticed the bag. At first, they were alarmed to find a considerable sum of money inside, unsure of what to do. Fearing the worst, they scanned the area to ensure they weren't being watched or targeted. When they realized they were alone, they called Touqir for advice.

Akash later recounted, "We were completely stunned—caught between fear and uncertainty. We decided to leave the alley with the bag and consult Shayk (Touqir Islam). He guided us through the situation, ensuring we handled it with care and without drawing unwanted attention."

Earlier, on August 5, after the government's resignation, Touqir Islam and his team launched an initiative called Save Rajshahi to safeguard the city's security. As part of this mission, they formed a WhatsApp group to keep each other informed. Touqir recalled, "It was around 5:15am when they called me about the money. My first instinct was to secure it, ensuring it wouldn't fall into the wrong hands. I advised them to gather everyone and head to the police station."

Akash, now burdened with 18 bundles of Tk 1,000 notes, made his way cautiously to the main road, gripped by fear given the nation's volatile situation. He called a colleague, Mahfuz Pradeep, who arrived shortly after. Together with the others, they made the decision to take the cash to the local police station.

Pradeep explained, "Our only concern was to return the money to the state treasury, ensuring its rightful place. With the help of our friends Asif, Rifat, Rinku, and Sajal, we reported the Tk 1.792 million to the authorities. We later went to court and arranged for its deposit into the state treasury, ensuring full accountability."

The young men also uncovered a peculiar detail—a small cup typically used for feeding children, found alongside the cash. The cup had 18 distinct markings, which added an eerie twist to the situation. Akash remarked, "We found the money in a remote area where few people venture. The cup, with its strange markings, only adds to the mystery. We suspect the money was hidden here for a different purpose."

SM Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station, expressed suspicion about the abandoned money and confirmed that they had launched investigation into the incident. The cup, made of brass, is undergoing further examination, particularly to understand the purpose of its 18 large and small holes.

Parvez further noted that if no legitimate claims were made regarding the money within six months, it would be transferred to the state treasury. Meanwhile, they were open to returning the cash to its rightful owner, pending verification.

The actors involved in "Shaaticup"—Mahfuz Pradeep, Akash Bin Osama, and Rifat Bin Manik—have received praise from the public for their honesty and integrity. Speaking on behalf of the team, Pradeep stated, "We are not wealthy people, but we have our values. We made a promise that this money would not fall into the wrong hands, and we stood by it. That's the power of our youth."

Akash, the man who first kicked the bag, added humbly, "It's not something to be proud of—it was simply our duty as citizens. We did what was right."