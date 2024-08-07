Sanjoy Somadder urges religious unity amid attacks on minorities

As Bangladesh embarked on a new chapter, the country's joy was quickly overshadowed by unexpected attacks on Hindu temples and homes. Miscreants attempted to burn down houses, loot valuable belongings, and instil fear and chaos, particularly among the Hindu minority.

In at least 27 districts, Hindu homes and businesses were looted and set on fire on the day students protestors declared "independence" from the Awami League's authoritarian rule. Fearing for their safety, police forces could not attend to their usual duties, prompting students and concerned civilians to step in. They formed groups to protect temples and prevent further attacks on non-Muslim establishments.

Filmmaker Sanjoy Somadder shared a touching photo on Facebook, highlighting the beauty of religious unity in the face of adversity. He wrote, "Madrasa students are staying up at night to protect the temples. This act demonstrates the compassionate and generous spirit of Bangladesh. Let this country belong to everyone, embracing all beliefs and paths. Let there be freedom of speech for all. This is the Bangladesh of equality."

As the nation strives to remain resilient during these challenging times, Sanjoy Somadder's words offer hope and encouragement to the Hindu community, inspiring them to stay calm and optimistic while students work tirelessly to prevent further violence.