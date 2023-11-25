"Manush" receives acclaim in Kolkata

In an unprecedented move, a film produced in Dhaka took the leap into Tollywood, marking a significant milestone in the industry's cross-border collaborations. Sanjoy Somadder's directorial venture "Manush" boasts the acting prowess of Kolkata's superstar, Jeet, alongside acclaimed actors Jitoo Kamal, Susmita Chatterjee, and Bangladesh's Bidya Sinha Saha Mim.

The movie premiered across West Bengal on Friday (November 24), instantly creating ripples of excitement and garnering widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics alike.

With a notable 4-star rating from influential West Bengal media outlets, "Manush" is applauded for its multifaceted storytelling, depicting a narrative that revolves around a drug mafia, a vulnerable father, and the struggles of survival, with Jitoo delivering a compelling anti-hero performance.

Critics also commend the producer's finesse in crafting a film that seamlessly blends diverse flavors, resulting in a compelling commercial movie experience.

Audience reactions as they exited theaters reverberated with praise for Jeet's exceptional acting skills, drawing comparisons to his earlier performances in intense roles, particularly in 'Joddha.' Viewers appreciated the seamless transition in Jeet's portrayal from moments of humor to intense combat scenes and finally to emotionally charged sequences.

Despite the simultaneous release of three other films – "Bogla Mama," "Kurban," and "Ektu Shore Boshun" – it's evident that "Manush" has emerged as the standout, captivating the audience's attention across West Bengal.

The success of "Manush" on Kolkata screens stands as a testament to the growing synergy and quality offerings from the Bangladeshi film industry, transcending boundaries to earn recognition and applause from diverse audiences.