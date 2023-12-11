Clash between production houses over movie releases in Bangladesh

Amidst a brewing conflict within the Dhallywood film industry, tensions have escalated between two influential factions: Anonno Mamun's Action Cut Entertainment and Abdul Aziz's Jaaz Multimedia, revolving around the import and release of foreign films, shifting the focus away from domestic movie production.

In a recent turn of events, Kolkata's film 'Manush' is set to make its debut in Bangladesh on December 15, confirmed by producer Anonno Mamun on Sunday. This announcement adds fuel to the ongoing dispute within the industry.

The backdrop of the conflict lies in the historic ban on importing Hindi movies, which Ananya Mamun managed to break. However, this move led to clashes with Jaaz Multimedia when Mamun succeeded in obtaining clearance for the release of 'Animal', while Jaaz faced drawback in their attempts to bring in 'Tiger 3'.

When Mamun independently obtained approval for 'Animal', drawing sharp criticism from Jaaz Multimedia, triggering written allegations and a subsequent meeting. However, no resolution was reached regarding the fate of Mamun or 'Animal's' journey into the country.

The recent revelation regarding the release of 'Manush' in Bangladesh, initially announced by Jaaz Multimedia, sparked immediate response from Mamun, questioning their lack of import permission. This further deepened the rift between the two production houses.

While Anonno Mamun refrained from commenting extensively on the complexities surrounding 'Manush', discussions were held between her and the film's producer Sanjoy Somadder. Sanjoy expressed disappointment over the situation, indicating a lack of clarity regarding the movie's official release.

Sanjoy Somadder's debut as a filmmaker with 'Manush', a film that broke records in Kolkata's local film production, now faces uncertainties in its release in Bangladesh, posing a challenge for the involved parties.

Meanwhile, conflicting statements emerge as Mamun confirms the movie's release date, contradicting Jaaz Multimedia's initial announcement. Sanjoy's sentiments resonate with the desire to showcase the film to the local audience, emphasising the importance of a simultaneous release in both countries.

Rumours of Kolkata superstar Jeet's promotional visit for 'Manush' in Dhaka were quashed by Sanjoy, clarifying the absence of such plans. Instead, a special video message from another star will invite Bangladeshi audiences to the movie.

The film 'Manush' stars Susmita Chatterjee opposite Jeet, along with Tollywood's Jeetu Kamal and Bangladeshi actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim. Although released in India on November 24 and receiving acclaim, its commercial success remains questionable.

The clash between these production houses continues to impact the film industry, raising uncertainties regarding the future of movie releases in Bangladesh.