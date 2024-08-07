Akcent holds Bangladeshi flag up high

On August 5, the nation celebrated the end of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure. However, this celebration was marred by incidents of vandalism and arson, as some individuals took advantage of the situation to loot innocent civilians.

As the country strives to recover and move forward, Adrian Claudiu Sina, the lead singer of the Romanian dance-pop group Akcent, expressed his support for Bangladesh by sharing old photos from a concert he held in the country. In the pictures, he proudly displayed the Bangladeshi flag.

Photo: Collected

The singer captioned the photos, "Bangladesh, stay strong! I believe in you! More power to you all." In the comments section of his post, he praised the Bangladeshi people as champions.

Many Bangladeshis expressed their gratitude to the "That's My Name" singer for his supportive message. One person commented, "Love from Bangladesh and the students of Bangladesh! Thank you so much for recognising the issue and standing with us! It really means a lot to our entire country!"

Photo: Collected

Another person wrote, "Thank you, Akcent, for standing by the people of Bangladesh and congratulating us. Yes, we have finally become independent people of a patient, strong, fair, and independent country."

Akcent previously visited Bangladesh in 2019, performing at an event at Le Meridien. During his performance, Sina expressed his love for Bangladesh and its hospitality. A memorable moment from the concert was when he proudly waved the Bangladeshi flag and invited the audience to take photos.

Sina, who founded Akcent in 1999, is now the sole remaining member of the band. His popular tracks include hits such as "Dilemma," "Love Stoned," "My Passion," "Stay With Me," and "Push."