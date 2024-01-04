TV & Film
Salman-Sabnur’s ‘Swapner Thikana’ director M A Khaleq no more

Salman-Sabnur’s ‘Swapner Thikana’ director M A Khaleq no more
Photos: Collected

In a tragic turn of events, M A Khaleq, acclaimed director of the film "Swapner Thikana" and a distinguished freedom fighter, passed away early this morning, after a month of suffering from the aftermath of an unfortunate accident in Motijheel, in the capital.

The incident occurred when Khaleq suffered a head injury after being involved in a collision with another rickshaw from behind. Good Samaritans at the scene assisted in transporting him to his residence in Dhaka's Madhubag.

Promptly, Khaleq's family members rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where medical examinations revealed a cerebral haemorrhage. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months, and his health had shown signs of improvement, leading to his return home just five days prior.

Tragically, on Wednesday night, a sudden deterioration in Khaleq's physical condition occurred. His daughter, Fatema Tuz Johora, reported that he passed away around 3 am before being taken back to the hospital. M A Khaleq was 73 years old.

M A Khaleq's illustrious career included the production of the much-anticipated film "Swapner Thikana" (1995), a cinematic masterpiece starring Salman Shah and Shabnur. The movie, which received widespread acclaim, marked a significant achievement in Bangladeshi cinema.

Photo: IMDb

After achieving success in the film industry, Khaleq distanced himself from film direction for nearly one and a half decades. However, he occasionally visited FDIC to engage in conversations with friends. In addition to his directorial pursuits, Khaleq had a long and successful career working in a bank.

A timeless legacy perserved in art
Remembering Salman Shah

Following the Jumu'ah prayer in Madhubag, a solemn funeral ceremony was conducted for M A Khaleq. Honouring his contributions as a freedom fighter, he was posthumously awarded the Guard of Honour. The final resting place for the esteemed director will be the intellectual cemetery in Mirpur.

M A Khaleq is survived by his wife, Salma Begum, and four children– Tanvir Alam, Khaleda Akhtar, Fatema Tuz Johora, and Sadia Yasmin.

