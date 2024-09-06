28 years since Salman Shah’s passing, a case still shrouded in mystery

In 1993, director Sohanur Rahman Sohan introduced Salman Shah and Moushumi as a fresh on-screen pair in the blockbuster film "Keyamot Theke Keyamot".

This film marked Salman Shah's debut, and he quickly rose to stardom, starring in 27 commercially successful films in just three and a half years. Salman Shah became one of Bangladesh's most iconic superstars.

However, his sudden death on September 6, 1996, sent shockwaves through the film industry and the nation. Even after 28 years, the circumstances surrounding Salman's death remain a mystery.

The events of the night of September 5, and what happened the following day, continue to haunt not only his family but also his fans. On that fateful day, Salman Shah was found dead in his apartment at New Eskaton Garden, Dhaka. His wife, Samira Huq, made a distress call to the police, reporting that Salman was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Despite being rushed to Holy Family Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The incident left the nation in mourning, with fans devastated by the tragic loss of their beloved star.

Initially, Salman's father, Kamar Uddin Chowdhury, filed an unnatural death case. However, he later petitioned the court to reopen the case as a murder investigation, suspecting foul play. Despite numerous investigations and legal proceedings, the case remains unresolved.

Salman's family has consistently maintained that he was murdered. His mother, Neela Chowdhury, has alleged that when they initially tried to file a murder case, the police registered it as an unnatural death. The authorities claimed that if evidence of murder were found during the investigation, the case would automatically be converted.

In 1997, the CID concluded that Salman Shah had died by suicide, a report accepted by the Dhaka CMM court. However, Kamar Uddin challenged the findings, leading to a second judicial investigation. In 2014, Metropolitan Magistrate Imdadul Haque classified Salman's death as unnatural, but his mother rejected this conclusion.

On February 10, 2015, Neela Chowdhury filed a no-confidence petition, alleging that 11 individuals might have been involved in her son's death. Initially, the court assigned the case to the RAB, but this decision was later overturned, and the investigation was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). In 2020, the PBI reaffirmed the suicide ruling, resulting in the acquittal of the accused.

The case is currently under review, with the next hearing scheduled for January 2 of the upcoming year. Despite ongoing legal proceedings, Salman Shah's death remains a subject of controversy and speculation.

Salman Shah's uncle, Alamgir Kumkum, has expressed frustration over the handling of the case, lamenting that while the earthly justice system has failed, the ultimate judge is the Almighty.

Salman's mother, Neela Chowdhury, who now resides abroad and faces health challenges, continues to seek justice for her son.

On the morning of the incident, Salman's father had visited his son's apartment but was told by Salman's wife and assistant that he was still asleep. Kamar Uddin returned home, only to be informed around 11:30 am that something had happened. By the time he arrived, Salman was already gone.

Salman Shah's legacy endures through his iconic films like "Keyamot Theke Keyamot", "Tumi Amar", "Antore Antore", and many others. His unforgettable performances have immortalised him in the hearts of his fans, ensuring his place as a beloved figure in the history of Bengali cinema.