Rohit Shetty makes OTT debut with a cop universe series
Marking his OTT debut, director Rohit Shetty revealed the highly anticipated teaser for Season 1 of the web-series, "Indian Police Force". This Prime Video exclusive series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in leading roles. The show is scheduled for a global release on January 19, reaching audiences in over 240 countries.
The teaser commences with explosive scenes and blasts occurring in various areas of Mumbai, accompanied by the ticking of a clock, building suspense. Against the backdrop of impending peril, it presents courageous police officers, namely Sidharth, Vivek, and Shilpa, embarking on a pursuit to apprehend the mastermind behind the bomb blasts in the city.
Offering remarkable visuals and lavish entertainment on the OTT platform, the "Indian Police Force" is a significant component of Rohit's cop universe. Initiated and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series is set to comprise seven episodes in its inaugural season. Described as a homage to the dedicated service of the nation's police force, the show aims to evoke a sense of patriotism.
Rohit wrote on social media while sharing the teaser, "This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!!"
Comments