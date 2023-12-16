Rohit Shetty makes OTT debut with a cop universe series

Marking his OTT debut, director Rohit Shetty revealed the highly anticipated teaser for Season 1 of the web-series, "Indian Police Force". This Prime Video exclusive series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in leading roles. The show is scheduled for a global release on January 19, reaching audiences in over 240 countries.

The teaser commences with explosive scenes and blasts occurring in various areas of Mumbai, accompanied by the ticking of a clock, building suspense. Against the backdrop of impending peril, it presents courageous police officers, namely Sidharth, Vivek, and Shilpa, embarking on a pursuit to apprehend the mastermind behind the bomb blasts in the city.

Offering remarkable visuals and lavish entertainment on the OTT platform, the "Indian Police Force" is a significant component of Rohit's cop universe. Initiated and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series is set to comprise seven episodes in its inaugural season. Described as a homage to the dedicated service of the nation's police force, the show aims to evoke a sense of patriotism.

Rohit wrote on social media while sharing the teaser, "This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!!"