Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first photo of baby girl

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have shared the first glimpse of their baby girl on social media. The couple expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love and well wishes they have received from their fans.

Taking to Instagram, they treated their followers to a sneak peek of their daughter's tiny feet. The image is accompanied by a heartfelt message, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings."

Last Thursday (July 18), Richa and Ali announced the arrival of their daughter with a joint statement, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!"

The actors recently participated in a maternity photoshoot, capturing intimate moments of Richa with her baby bump. In one of the images, Richa is shown resting on top of Ali, with both appearing deep in thought.

Richa shared the photos on Instagram, writing, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey, Ali Fazal, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies."

She added, "May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!" She concluded her statement with a Sanskrit verse, "Aum! That is infinite, and this (universe) is infinite. The infinite proceeds from the infinite. (Then) taking the infinitude of the infinite (universe), It remains as the infinite alone. Aum! Peace! Peace! Peace!"

Richa explained that she turned off the comments section because it was "the most private thing I have posted."

Richa and Ali's love story began on the sets of the film "Fukrey". The couple announced their eco-friendly wedding in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. They revealed their pregnancy in a joint post reading, "1+1=3," captioning it, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."