Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal expecting first child

In a heartwarming announcement, actors and newly minted producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to social media to reveal their joyous news of expecting their first child.

The esteemed couple, known for their versatile performances on screen, shared the delightful update on their respective Instagram accounts. Chadha and Fazal, who recently ventured into production with the acclaimed film "Girls Will Be Girls", which won two awards at Sundance, showcased their bond as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

In an endearing post shared on Friday, accompanying the heartwarming visuals was a touching caption that resonated with the couple's emotions, stating, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

The announcement garnered an outpouring of well-wishes and blessings from fellow industry colleagues, including actors Shweta Basu Prasad, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Elnaaz Norouzi, who showered the couple with love and congratulations in the comment section.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's journey from co-stars in the popular franchise "Fukrey" to partners in life and now expectant parents has been a source of admiration for fans and admirers alike. Their collaborative ventures, both on and off screen, have showcased their dedication, from sharing screen space in Netflix India Original show "Call My Agent" to lending their voices to the Audible Original "Virus 2062".

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times Richa Chadha said, "Working on this production house together hasn't been easy. I was just telling him that I don't know how smart it is to be living with the work. Now when I look at him, I remember deadlines, calls I need to make and emails I need to send (laughs). I don't want to think of only these when I see him. So far, I've loved collaborating with him so it's been worth it."

As Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embark on this new and exciting phase of their lives, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of their bundle of joy, celebrating the couple's joyous news and wishing them abundant blessings and happiness in the journey ahead.