Rahat Fateh Ali concert in Dhaka postponed

Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was scheduled to perform in Dhaka on July 20. However, due to the ongoing political unrest and nationwide curfew, the concert has been postponed to November.

Organised by Asiatic Limited and sponsored by Buy Here Now (BHN), the show was supposed to take place at the United Convention Centre.

Rahat Fateh Ali announced the concert on his official Facebook page on July 11. Priced at Tk 10,000 each, the tickets for the show were already sold out.

However, Hasib-Ul-Islam from Asiatic informed The Daily Star that the exact date for the concert would be announced as soon as the internet services are resumed in the country.

The organisers have also decided to offer a refund option for the sold tickets since the show has been postponed. The refund option would be available on their website following the announcement of the latest concert date.