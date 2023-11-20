Real-life experience inspires Shihab Shaheen’s 'Baba, Someone Is Following Me'

In a poignant reflection of real-life events, acclaimed filmmaker Shihab Shaheen has crafted a compelling narrative for his latest web film titled 'Baba, Someone Is Following Me.' The film, set to debut on November 23, will first premiere on the Binge app followed by an exclusive evening screening at 6 PM at Star Cineplex, Mohakhali branch, where only invited guests will be in attendance.

This creative endeavour draws from an incident that unfolded in Shihab Shaheen's personal life involving his daughter, Shadid Shaheen. Despite her academic pursuits at the University of Sydney in Australia, Shadid also juggles work commitments there. The catalyst for the film's narrative was a night when Shadid reached out to her father in a moment of distress.

Recounting the experience, the director shared, "I was on the line with her. I felt helpless not knowing whom to turn to for assistance for my daughter in a distant land that night. I was deeply concerned. That very incident inspired me to bring forth this web film."

The film stars Tasnia Farin portraying the daughter's character, while Shahiduzzaman Selim takes on the role of the father. The ensemble also includes performances by Irfan Sajjad and Sohel Mondol.

Tasnia Farin has previously collaborated with Shihab Shaheen in various dramas, earning accolades for their work in productions like 'Komola Ronger Rod,' 'Bodle Jawa Manush,' 'Preeti Amar bhalobasha,' and 'Strir Dosh Ti Bodh Obbhyash.' Their web series, 'Syndicate,' also garnered significant attention.

'Baba, Someone Is Following Me' is just the beginning, as Shihab Shaheen and Tasnia Farin have another web film in the pipeline. Under the direction of Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, a team of 12 producers is working on a series of 12 web films. Tasnia Farin has also acted alongside Pritom Hasan in 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya,' another project within this larger initiative.