Selim Al Deen’s ‘Shakuntala’ returns to stage, marking global debut

In celebration of Dhaka Theatre's 50th anniversary, a year-long series of events is underway, featuring revered classics such as "Prachya", "Bonpangshul", "Muntasir Fantasy", and Natyacharya Selim Al Deen's timeless "Shakuntala".

As part of this celebration, Selim Al Deen's "Shakuntala" is making a much-anticipated return to the stage, under the direction of Shahiduzzaman Selim.

Originally directed by Nasir Uddin Yousuff in the 1980s, "Shakuntala" garnered widespread acclaim in Dhaka's theatrical circles. Now, the play is set to premiere in the United States, an initiative by Dallas Bangla Group Theatre.

This production will feature a collaboration between theatre artistes from Bangladesh and various US cities. "Shakuntala" will be performed in Austin, Houston, and Dallas cities of Texas.

Previously, Shahiduzzaman Selim directed this play for the Jahangirnagar Theatre troupe in 1995. The upcoming US performances are scheduled for June 22 in Austin, June 29 in Houston, and July 7, 12, and 13 in Dallas.

Discussing the project, Shahiduzzaman Selim stated, "With permission from Dhaka Theatre, we are bringing 'Shakuntala' to the US under the banner of Dallas Bangla Group Theatre. Dhaka Theatre has been supportive in every aspect. Artistes from both Bangladesh and various US cities will perform. We have been rehearsing online for nearly six months."

Shahiduzzaman, who arrived in the US on June 5, will conduct 20 days of intensive rehearsals. In the original 1980s production, Selim played the character Porna. This time, in addition to directing, he will portray Taksha.

Reflecting on his long association with the play, Shahiduzzaman said, "Since its first staging, I have been deeply involved with 'Shakuntala', both as an actor and a director. I directed it for Jahangirnagar Theatre, and my experience with the play will help me bring it to life once again without much difficulty."

The new poster for "Shakuntala" has been designed by acclaimed actor-director Afzal Hossain, with music by Rahul Ananda and costume design by Nasreen Nahar and Rosey Siddiqui.

Before departing for the US, Shahiduzzaman Selim emphasised that this production is a key part of Dhaka Theatre's 50th-anniversary celebrations, which began on July 29, 2023, with the staging of "Prachya" and will conclude on July 29 of this year.

Significantly, the staging of "Shakuntala" in the US marks the international debut of Selim Al Deen's works.

This year also commemorates Selim Al Deen's 75th birth anniversary on August 18.

Shahiduzzaman Selim remarked, "With the US performances of 'Shakuntala', we will also celebrate Selim Al Deen's legacy. His plays will continue their global journey, with more productions planned in various US cities."

Besides Shahiduzzaman Selim, the cast includes Bangladeshi actress Rosey Siddiqui.