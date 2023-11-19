Sumaiya Shimu gives birth to twins

Popular television actress Sumaiya Shimu gave birth to twin sons on November 8. The news was revealed by director Chayanika Chowdhury via her Facebook profile. She posted pictures of Sumaiya Shimu along with her babies at the hospital and a picture of her baby shower.

In the post, Chayanika wrote, "The highly educated and always disciplined, leading a wonderful life in a fantastic family, excelling in acting, and receiving praise for extraordinary performance – this amazing girl has entered the sweetest chapter of her life."

"Prohelika" director also added in her post, "I know you will be incomparable even as a mother. Many blessings for your babies, and lots of love for you."

Sumaiya Shimu and Nazrul Islam tied the knot in 2015. At the time of their marriage, her husband was the country director for the international NGO Relief International.

Sumaiya Shimu at her baby shower.

The well-known small-screen actress and model has been involved in acting for more than two decades. She has captivated the mass audience with her charming acting prowess. After a break of almost three years, she made a return to acting in 2021.