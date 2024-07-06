TV & Film
Rashmika Mandanna shares first look in ‘Kubera’
Photo: Collected

The makers of "Kubera" unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna on Friday with a new character teaser. In the teaser, the actress is seen secretly digging up a suitcase filled with cash in a forest.

The makers captioned the teaser, which was posted on the movie's official X page, "Here's the intriguing and captivating first look of @iamRashmika from the world of #SekharKammulasKubera."

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, "Kubera" features Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. This film marks the Telugu cinema debut for both Dhanush and Jim.

Previously, the makers of "Kubera" unveiled Dhanush's first look. In his character teaser, the actor appeared in ragged clothes with disheveled hair, smiling at the camera while positioned in front of an image of the God Kubera.

"Kubera", introduced by Sonali Narang, is a production of Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

