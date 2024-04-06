Rashmika Mandanna responds to comparison of her still with Mahesh Babu's

On April 5, actress Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday. To mark the occasion, the creators of "Pushpa: The Rule" unveiled a new poster featuring herself from the upcoming film. Following the poster's release, some fans drew comparisons between her still and Mahesh Babu's in "Guntur Kaaram". Here's her reaction to the comparisons.

In the latest image from Pushpa, Rashmika is adorned in a traditional pattu saree, complemented by gold jewelry and her hair neatly tied back. She is captured peering through her fingers, showcasing an intense expression.

Some fans created a collage juxtaposing Rashmika's intense still from "Pushpa" with Mahesh Babu's more light-hearted expression from "Guntur Kaaram". When one fan tagged Rashmika in a post sharing this collage and wished her on behalf of all Mahesh fans, she responded with enthusiasm, stating, "Ooooo... niceeee... I like this collage."

Following Rashmika's debut in Tollywood with the 2018 film "Chalo", she appeared in movies such as "Geetha Govindam", "Devadas", and "Dear Comrade". However, it was her role in the 2020 Anil Ravipudi-directed "Sarileru Neekevvaru", starring Mahesh Babu, that propelled her to mainstream fame. While her character in the film faced criticism for being superficial, it paved the way for her to land roles in movies like "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Varisu". Additionally, she was featured in Badshah's music video "Top Tucker" in 2021.

In addition to "Pushpa: The Rule", Rashmika is set to appear in a Telugu film titled "The Girlfriend", directed by Rahul Ravindran. The makers unveiled her first look from the film on her birthday. Furthermore, she will feature in a bilingual film "Rainbow", helmed by Shantharuban.

She is also set to star in a Hindi film "Chaava", directed by Yesubai Bhonsale, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Pradeep Rawat.