Ranveer Singh joins Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has officially joined Maddock Films' growing horror-comedy franchise, NDTV has confirmed. While the director for the upcoming project is yet to be finalised, the film is currently in development under the creative direction of Amar Kaushik, who has been instrumental in shaping the studio's supernatural slate.

Kaushik, known for his longstanding collaboration with Maddock, made his mark with the genre-defining film "Stree", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

The success of "Stree" laid the foundation for Maddock's signature blend of horror and comedy. He later expanded the universe with "Bhediya", headlined by Varun Dhawan.

At present, Kaushik is helming "Mahavatar", a supernatural action feature starring Vicky Kaushal, while also overseeing the broader horror-comedy universe curated by producer Dinesh Vijan.

He is additionally involved in "Thama", a horror-romantic comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by "Munjya" filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar and scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.

With actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ayushmann Khurrana already part of Maddock's eerie-yet-entertaining lineup, Ranveer Singh's entry marks a significant addition to the franchise. Although rumours had circulated about the actor shooting for a Maddock production at Mehboob Studios under high security, it has now been clarified that the project was separate.

This new confirmation places Ranveer firmly within Maddock's supernatural universe, with further announcements expected in the coming months.