Wed Jun 19, 2024 06:10 PM
Wed Jun 19, 2024 06:18 PM

‘Pushpa 2’ release postponed due to post-production work
Photos: Collected

One of the most awaited films of this year, "Pushpa 2: The Rule", originally set for release on August 15, has been postponed. The new release date has been scheduled for December 6, 2024. 

The film's lead actor Allu Arjun announced the delay on social media. He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening to reveal the new date for "Pushpa 2: The Rule", sharing a poster where he appears in a rugged avatar, holding a sword over his shoulder. 

The actor captioned the post, "#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6, 2024."

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company of the film, explained the delay in a post on their official X handle. They emphasised the heightened responsibility following the success of "Pushpa: The Rise" and assured fans they were working diligently to finish the movie and release it on time.

"Due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15, 2024," the post stated. 

"This decision is made in the best interest of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality. The overall response to our teaser and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love," the post continued.

The filmmakers extended their gratitude to audiences and partners worldwide for their "unwavering support," noting that the media and film industry have also been "incredibly supportive." 

The post concluded by reaffirming the new release date: "Pushpa 2: The Rule" will now hit theatres worldwide on December 6, 2024. "We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinema."

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is the sequel to 2021's blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise", featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. 

Directed by Sukumar, the first part centred on the power struggles linked to red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun's performance in "Pushpa: The Rise" earned him a National Film Award.

