Fri Aug 16, 2024 06:28 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 06:38 PM

Puja to sue gambling ad for illegally using her name and image

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

While gambling is legal in many countries, it is a punishable offence in Bangladesh. Previously, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan faced severe criticism and was penalised for endorsing a gambling advertisement.

Recently, actress Puja Chery has found herself in a similar situation. Her name and image have been used in a gambling ad on an online platform. However, this was done without her consent. 

Upon noticing this, Puja announced that she plans to take legal action. She also urged her fans and well-wishers to stay alert to avoid being misled by such ads.

Suborna Mustafa safe after attack on her home
In her words, "Some fraudulent pages are using my image to promote online gambling or gaming apps. I have no personal connection or awareness regarding this. Therefore, I will soon take legal steps. I am not responsible if anyone gets deceived by this. Thank you."

Beginning her journey in the industry as a child artiste, Puja has been a leading face in Dhallywood for six years, appearing in 12 films.

 

Related topic:
Puja CheryGambling in BangladeshShakib Al Hasan
push notification