Fri Aug 16, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 12:33 PM

Suborna Mustafa safe after attack on her home

Photo: Collected

In a time when remembering the contributions of Bangabandhu is seemingly being questioned, actress Rokeya Prachi courageously took her stand in mourning Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, almost single-handedly. 

On the evening of August 14, as she attempted to light a candle at the monument outside the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32 in commemoration of Bangabandhu's death anniversary, she was violently attacked by unknown assailants. The ambush left her with injuries to her nose, face, and head.

On the same night of August 14, another unsettling event unfolded as the home of acclaimed actress Suborna Mustafa was attacked by miscreants. The incident was confirmed by actor Shazu Khadem and actress Bijori Barkatullah, though both refrained from sharing further details. 

In a statement to Bangla Tribune at midnight, Bijori reassured, "Suborna Mustafa is now doing well and is safe."

‘Dorod’ actress accuses filmmaker Anonno Mamun of exploitation, unpaid wages

Notably, Suborna Mustafa served as a Member of Parliament for Bangladesh Awami League, representing the reserved women's seat 4 from 2019 to 2024, following an illustrious career in acting.

push notification