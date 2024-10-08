Stop politically motivated attacks within court premises

They seriously violate the rights of the accused

Recently, we have witnessed some disturbing incidents where accused politicians affiliated with Awami League were attacked when they appeared in court, or came out of it. This is quite alarming. If there is any place where the rule of law must prevail, it is within the courts which are considered sacrosanct. While violations of rights are unacceptable anywhere, for such incidents to occur on court grounds is an affront not only to the judiciary, but also to Bangladesh's commitment to the supremacy of law.

In some of the above incidents, what was equally shocking is that lawyers, who are bound by their pledge to uphold the law, were themselves involved in the attacks. As officers of the court, lawyers share the responsibility of upholding the law as much as the magistrates and judges, for example. But the actions of these lawyers clearly indicate that they do not believe in the supremacy of the law. Moreover, it is baffling why the Bangladesh Bar Council has not taken any action against them despite the clear breach of legal ethics. This reflects poorly on the Bar Council as well.

Over the past two months, there have been detailed reports revealing the extent of the corruption and crimes committed by those involved with the fallen regime, for which they must be held accountable through the legal process. However, any attack on them—that too while in police protection—is totally unacceptable. The continued occurrence of such incidents is also undermining the credibility of the current administration, particularly the law ministry which should have taken preventive actions.

It must be understood by all, especially lawyers, that an accused is an accused only, until proven guilty. The presumption of innocence is not only a cornerstone of criminal justice in Bangladesh but is also recognised globally, including in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A nation that believes in human rights and the rule of law must abide by this principle, too.

If we are to move forward as a nation respectful of law, then all such attacks on court premises must stop. By taking the law into their own hands, the attackers are not only breaking the law but also encouraging it. We urge the Bar Council to take stern measures against any lawyer found guilty, while the government must take legal actions against anyone generally involved. The government should also ramp up security when high-profile individuals are escorted to the court so that their rights as citizens are not violated in any way.