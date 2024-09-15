No innocent should be harassed legally

Directive for police officers must be enforced properly

One of the most immediate and rather disturbing side-effects of the August 5 regime change has been the surge in legal cases targeting individuals associated with the Awami League government. While cases over the crimes committed during the preceding days and weeks were expected, the legitimacy of many that have since been filed was dubious as they lacked credible evidence, and were potentially used as a means of harassing the accused. Among others, even academics, journalists, and artists have been targeted through such frivolous lawsuits—a trend that continues to this day.

Against this backdrop, it is heartening to see the police headquarters finally take steps to address these concerns. In a directive issued to police stations across the country, the authorities have recently instructed officers to remove the names of individuals from murder and other cases connected with the movement if no evidence of their involvement is found in initial investigations. Officers were also ordered not to arrest any government employee without proof. While such instructions were already in the CrPC and service rules, reiterating them in specific terms reflects wider concerns over the surge in arbitrary cases and also marks a policy departure from the previous administration's practice of harassing critics and political rivals through so-called "ghost cases".

The new directive, however, can open a Pandora's box of legal issues as it will mean rewriting the First Information Reports (FIRs) of many cases or withdrawing them altogether as there cannot be two FIRs in a single case. An even more concerning issue is the influence behind these arbitrary cases. Why would police officers indulge in writing unsubstantiated FIRs even after the regime change? In some murder cases predating August 5, BNP-Jamaat leaders who were previously named as accused have been replaced by Awami League leaders. In many instances, plaintiffs have admitted that they do not even know the accused. Clearly, the motive behind these lawsuits has been political. This is why it is essential to not just order the cessation of politically motivated cases, but also investigate how these cases were accepted in the first place and the complicity of officers and political actors responsible.

We must remember that the shift in power cannot be a justification for continuing such practices. If we are to hold to account those truly responsible for the indiscriminate killings in the lead-up to August 5, it is crucial that investigations be based on solid evidence. Blanket accusations and arbitrary cases risk not only the chances of justice but also further division at a time when national unity is vital. Innocent individuals who may have supported the previous government but had no involvement in crimes must not be subjected to any legal harassment.